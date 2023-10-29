Chicago Bears Vs Los Angeles Chargers Promo Codes, Odds And Betting Lines

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



Bears vs Chargers Preview

On Sunday, October 29, SoFi Stadium will host week eight of the NFL between the Chicago Bears and the LA Chargers. This is set to be a huge game that both sets of fans and even neutrals will enjoy.

The Beas come into this game off the back of a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Will they improve and make it two wins in a row? This result brings the Bear's season record to two wins and five losses in seven games. This is surely a record they will be looking to improve if they want to reach the playoffs this season.

The Chargers come into this one off the back of a two-game losing streak, having lost out to both the Chiefs and the Cowboys. This brings their season record to two wins and four losses in six games so far. Again, this is a record they will undoubtedly need to improve to reach the playoffs.

Regarding the all-time record between these two sides, the Bears hold a narrow lead with a 7-6 record against the Chargers all-time. Will the Chargers level up the all-time record with a win on Sunday, or will the Bears pull further away from them all-time?

Bears vs Chargers Lines and Odds

Spread

Bears +8.5 (-110)

Chargers -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bears (+350)

Chargers (-450)

Total Points

Over 46.5 (-110)

Under 46.5 (-110)

