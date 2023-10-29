               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Chicago Bears Vs Los Angeles Chargers Promo Codes, Odds And Betting Lines


10/29/2023 8:50:13 AM

(MENAFN- News Direct)



On Sunday, October 29, the Chicago Bears will travel to face the LA Chargers at SoFi Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 8:20 PM. This is set to be a huge game for both teams looking to improve their playoff chances.

In anticipation of this game, we have compiled a comprehensive list of the best promos, sportsbooks, and bonuses that US bookmakers have to offer. If one of these exceptional offers catches your eye, make sure to click the link provided. Once you have been redirected to the site's sign-up page, simply follow the instructions and claim the generous offer!

Bears vs Chargers Promo Codes

Sportsbook

Promo Code

Promo Offer

bet365

BETTINGCOM

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

BetMGM

NDBONUS

Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets

Caesars Sportsbook

ND1000

$1,000 First Bet on Caesars

DraftKings

No Promo Code Required

Up to $1,250 in Bonuses

FanDuel

No Promo Code Required

Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonuses

Bears vs Chargers Preview

On Sunday, October 29, SoFi Stadium will host week eight of the NFL between the Chicago Bears and the LA Chargers. This is set to be a huge game that both sets of fans and even neutrals will enjoy.

The Beas come into this game off the back of a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Will they improve and make it two wins in a row? This result brings the Bear's season record to two wins and five losses in seven games. This is surely a record they will be looking to improve if they want to reach the playoffs this season.

The Chargers come into this one off the back of a two-game losing streak, having lost out to both the Chiefs and the Cowboys. This brings their season record to two wins and four losses in six games so far. Again, this is a record they will undoubtedly need to improve to reach the playoffs.

Regarding the all-time record between these two sides, the Bears hold a narrow lead with a 7-6 record against the Chargers all-time. Will the Chargers level up the all-time record with a win on Sunday, or will the Bears pull further away from them all-time?

Bears vs Chargers Lines and Odds

The following odds have been provided by BetMGM . Read more about BetMGM at Business Manchester .

Spread

Bears +8.5 (-110)

Chargers -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bears (+350)

Chargers (-450)

Total Points

Over 46.5 (-110)

Under 46.5 (-110)

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

  • Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or
  • CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

  • AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

  • IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

  • KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

  • MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

  • MA - Call 1-800-327-5050

  • NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

