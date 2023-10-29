Costa Rican Artist Patrizia Gallo Wins First Place At Prestigious Competition In London

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

Patrizia Gallo, Uruguayan-Costa Rican artist, won first place in the prestigious Golden Time Talent competition , in London. Gallo, who has lived in Costa Rica for 31 years, participated in the painting category with“Confidence,” a 40 x 30 cm oil painting.

“I received information about the project and decided to participate in the 49th season. After winning the competition, I received an international diploma, a statuette and a medal. In addition, the competition provides the opportunity to participate in exhibitions that will be held in London,” said Gallo.



The competition work is evaluated by jury members from 56 countries, including Russia, London, Georgia, Syria, Greece, the United Arab Emirates, among others. This season, more than 383 participants from more than 40 countries competed in 68 categories.



The creative personality and skills of the author, composition, possession of the technique with which the work was carried out, originality of design and execution, and color management are evaluated.

The scores used ranged from 1 to 10, and the Costa Rican artist obtained a 95.6.

Included this year in the list of the 200 most outstanding figures of Costa Rican culture, an initiative of the Cultural Center of Spain, of the Spanish Cooperation – AECID / Embassy of Spain. In December, a book will be published that will compile the stories and trajectories of these 200 characters, for wider dissemination, including Gallo.

- Advertisement - Source Melissa Gonzalez ViaBeleida Delgado