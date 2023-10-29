Palestinian labors from Gaza who were employed in Israel disappear

(MENAFN) Amid escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip, a significant number of Palestinian workers from Gaza who were employed in Israel have reportedly gone missing. It is believed that these workers may be held in detention camps, though the Israeli authorities have not confirmed their whereabouts. Human rights groups and trade unions suspect that some of these workers have been unlawfully detained in military facilities within the occupied West Bank, following the revocation of their permits to work in Israel. To date, Israel has not released the names of those they are holding, leaving families and advocacy groups deeply concerned about their well-being.



Estimates suggest that thousands of workers may have been apprehended by the Israeli army and subsequently relocated to undisclosed locations. In response to this situation, a coalition of six local organizations, including HaMoked, have filed a petition with Israel's High Court, urging the disclosure of the names and whereabouts of the detainees, as well as advocating for humane conditions during their detention.



Sarah Wilkinson, a graphic designer advocating for freedom and justice in Palestine, highlighted that "1000s of workers from Gaza, who were employed in Israeli occupied territories, have ‘gone missing’ in a campaign of mass secret arrests." It is suggested that this action may be part of a broader strategy by the Israeli regime to increase the number of Gazans in Israeli prisons, potentially as a leverage in future negotiations, including the possibility of a prisoner swap with Hamas. This development has raised significant concerns within the international community, as the fate and well-being of these missing workers remain uncertain.

MENAFN29102023000045015682ID1107324619