Hamas declares Israel's recent ground incursion into blockaded Gaza Strip was unsuccessful

(MENAFN) Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, has stated that Israel's recent ground incursion into the blockaded Gaza Strip, conducted from three different directions, was unsuccessful. According to Hamas, the resistance forces were able to inflict losses on Israeli troops during the operation. This move by Israel comes alongside a severe escalation of hostilities, marked by an extensive bombardment on civilian targets across the heavily restricted territory.



In response to Israel's actions, Hamas has asserted that its forces are fully prepared to confront further Israeli attacks with maximum force. Fierce battles between resistance fighters and Israeli troops were reported in Gaza's northeastern town of Beit Hanoun, as well as in the central area of al-Bureij, both situated near the separation wall.



Hamas emphasized that the al-Qassam brigades, along with other Palestinian resistance forces, stand ready to counter Zionist aggression and thwart any attempted incursions. They stated that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his military will not achieve a military victory. The resistance employed Kornet and Yasin missiles in repelling the attacks.



Hamas leadership member Ali Baraka confirmed the failure of Israel's incursion, noting that the occupation forces faced staunch and unified resistance. He revealed that the Israeli army suffered significant losses, necessitating the evacuation of casualties by helicopters.



Senior Hamas leader Osama Hamdan expressed that Israel's hopes for victory have dwindled following the defeat on October 7. He called on those possessing weapons under the umbrella of Palestinian legitimacy to stand against the Israeli occupation. Hamdan also emphasized Hamas's intention to release civilian hostages, though the indiscriminate Israeli bombing has made this endeavor exceedingly challenging. He further commented on the statements from the United States, asserting that they do not diminish America's involvement in the aggression against Gaza.

