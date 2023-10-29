King Charles visits Kenya to improve ties, address historical legacy

(MENAFN) King Charles III wants to look to the future when his state visit to Kenya starts on Tuesday. But first he will have to confront the past.



As Charles prepares for the four-day trip to Kenya, he is facing calls to address the legacy of eight decades of British colonial rule, as well as complaints that foreigners still own large swaths of rich farmland, and that the U.K. has failed to accept responsibility for the crimes of British soldiers stationed in Kenya.



The trip will also be closely watched around the world, because it's the king’s first state visit to an African nation and his first to a Commonwealth member since he ascended the throne last year. It comes at a time when the U.K. and the royal family is under pressure to reexamine the history of colonialism and apologize for its role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade.



Behind the history and symbolism, Britain is keen to buttress its modern relationship with Kenya, which includes cooperation on counterterrorism and efforts to boost trade that totals more than 1.1 billion pounds (USD1.3 billion) a year. Charles will underscore his commitment to environmental protection with visits to a national park to see vital conservation work undertaken by the Kenyan Wildlife Service.



The king has already shown a willingness to address difficult issues, opening the royal archives to researchers studying the monarchy’s links to the slave trade. Before assuming the throne, he acknowledged the “appalling atrocity of slavery” during a speech on the Caribbean island of Barbados.

