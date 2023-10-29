Disney gives sneak peek of Rachel Zegler as Snow White in coming musical film

(MENAFN) Disney has offered a sneak peek of Rachel Zegler in her role as Snow White in the upcoming live-action musical film, and this reveal comes alongside a new release date, set for March 21, 2025. The first-look image showcases Zegler, known for her performance in "West Side Story," donning the iconic costume made famous by Disney's timeless 1937 animated classic. She is surrounded by the lovable dwarfs Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy in a charming cottage setting.



According to Disney's official synopsis, the film aims to transport audiences back into the enchanting world of Snow White, reintroducing them to beloved songs and familiar characters. Rachel Zegler, when she first secured the role, expressed that being cast as Snow White was a dream come true for her.



Directed by Marc Webb, the film promises to feature original songs crafted by the talented duo of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, renowned for their work in musical productions. Additionally, "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot takes on the role of the Evil Queen, adding further star power to the cast.



"Snow White" is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on March 21, 2025, as Disney continues to breathe new life into its cherished animated classics in the form of live-action adaptations. Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America," continues to enchant audiences with its timeless tales reimagined for new generations.

