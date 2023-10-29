Mexico's Pacific coast faces rising death toll After Hurricane Otis

(MENAFN) Following the devastating impact of Hurricane Otis on Mexico's battered Pacific coast, additional resources have been mobilized to assist in the recovery efforts. The death toll continues to rise as search and rescue teams retrieve more bodies from Acapulco's harbor and beneath fallen trees and other storm debris.



President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that his political opponents are attempting to exaggerate the death toll to damage him politically. However, it is widely anticipated that the current count of 39 fatalities will not be the final figure, as numerous families anxiously await news about their missing loved ones.



Hurricane Otis made landfall early Wednesday with powerful winds reaching 165 mph (266 kph), intensifying so rapidly that residents had little time to prepare for its onslaught.



The aftermath of the hurricane has left a trail of devastation along Mexico's Pacific coast, with countless boats sunk or stranded. Kristian Vera, a 44-year-old fisher in Acapulco, stood on the beach, surveying the sunken vessels, including three of her own, marked by floating buoys or partially submerged in the water. Despite losing her means of livelihood, she considers herself fortunate. On the same day, she witnessed a body being recovered from the water and observed families desperately searching for their missing loved ones.



Mexican authorities officially raised the death toll from Hurricane Otis to 39 with an additional 10 people reported missing. However, many residents, including Vera, believe that the numbers will likely increase. This is due in part to the fact that many people ventured out on boats when the storm was initially categorized as a tropical storm, unaware of its rapid escalation to a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane.



Vera and others have been working tirelessly to salvage their sunken boats by using empty gas jugs for flotation. The aftermath of the storm has left boats strewn along the shoreline, alongside debris and fallen trees.



The cause of death for the 39 victims has been preliminarily identified as "suffocation by submersion," as stated by Security Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez. However, the victims' identities have yet to be confirmed, and investigations are ongoing. The updated death toll represents an increase of 12 compared to the initial count of 27 reported on Thursday. Furthermore, the number of missing individuals has risen to 10.



In Acapulco, recovery efforts have gained momentum as government workers and volunteers collaborate to clear the streets. Gas station lines have extended around blocks as people wait for fuel, and some fortunate families have begun to find essential food supplies. A more organized relief operation is taking shape four days after Hurricane Otis wreaked havoc on the region.

