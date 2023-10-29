'Clear Direction For Climate Protection' / DBU Presents German Environmental Award

(MENAFN- Pressat) Lübeck/Osnabrück. The German Federal Environmental Foundation confers this year's German Environmental Award today (Sunday) in Lübeck, worth a total of 500,000 euros – presented by German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to climate scientist Professor Friederike Otto and wood construction pioneer Dagmar Fritz-Kramer . Despite ongoing devastating wars, 'the two award winners inspire us to continue working towards species conservation and environmental protection. A clear direction for climate protection is now more vital than ever,' said Professor Kai Niebert, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the DBU, and DBU Secretary General Alexander Bonde.

Danger for the ice shelf

Recent studies have confirmed this call to action: A study by the British Antarctic Survey concluded that the ice shelf in the Amundsen Sea in the western Antarctic could melt away completely – even if the 1.5-degree target is achieved. And a United Nations report warned of irreversible climate tipping points. Key risks: Species extinction, droughts, water shortages and space debris.

Key role to play

Friederike Otto from Imperial College London has made a significant contribution to attribution science. This discipline investigates the link between climate change and weather. In 2015, the now 41-year-old climate scientist founded the World Weather Attribution (WWA) initiative together with Professor Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, who has since passed away. Dagmar Fritz-Kramer is the managing director of the family company Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG – demonstrating how prefabricated timber construction in houses, apartments and renovation projects can protect climate and environment. Wood stores large amounts of carbon and thus prevents the formation of climate-damaging carbon dioxide. The construction sector has a key role to play, as it causes 40 per cent of the 746 million tonnes of emissions of climate-damaging greenhouse gases in Germany each year.

