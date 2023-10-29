Erdogan demands from Israel to stop its ‘madness’

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a firm demand for Israel to cease its offensive in Gaza, condemning the attacks as detrimental to civilians and exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Erdogan emphasized the urgency for Israel to end what he described as a "state of madness" and put an immediate stop to the assaults. He further rallied supporters of the Palestinian cause to join him in a demonstration in Istanbul, uniting against what he deemed as Israeli oppression.



On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a significant escalation of ground operations against Hamas in Gaza, concurrently intensifying aerial bombardments. This move led to the largest telecommunications provider in Gaza, Paltel, declaring a complete suspension of all communication and Internet services in response to the extensive airstrikes.



Subsequently, various media outlets shared a statement from Hamas claiming to have thwarted an attempted ground incursion, asserting that Israel's military had suffered substantial losses. However, the IDF countered this account, affirming that no soldiers were injured in the expanded ground operation. The IDF spokesperson detailed the involvement of infantry, armored, engineering, and artillery units, supported by heavy air cover, emphasizing that the forces remained engaged on the ground.



Three weeks prior to these developments, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in the loss of over 1,400 lives and the capture of numerous hostages. In response, Israel conducted a sweeping series of airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in a tragic toll of over 7,000 lives. The situation remains fluid, with the international community closely monitoring the evolving dynamics in the region.



