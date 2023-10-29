Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3120497 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Embassy in Lebanon called on nationals currently in Lebanon to contact the embassy and provide them with their information on the number (0096171171441).

3120498 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces killed three Palestinians and injured others during raids on cities and camps in occupied West Bank.

3120501 KUWAIT -- The sixth relied aid plane, filled with 40 tons of necessities and supplies, departed Kuwait heading to Egypt to provide assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip. (end)



