Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Congratulates Her Turkish Counterpart On Republic Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has
sent a congratulatory letter to Speaker of the Great National
Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) Numan Kurtulmus on the occasion of the
100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.
On behalf of the Azerbaijani MPs, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova
extended her congratulations to Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, as well as
the GNAT Members and the brotherly people of Türkiye, Azernews
reports.
"The declaration by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk of the
establishment of the Republic of Türkiye at the GNAT on 29 October
1923 set in motion a new and glorious period of modern Turkish
history. The brotherly Türkiye has secured comprehensive growth in
the political, economic, technological and other fields over the
past years to emerge as a powerful state actively involved in
global processes. Also, the realisation of the Türkiye at 100
vision will bring the country yet greater successes and victories,"
Sahiba Gafarova noted.
"We are extremely glad of the exemplary nature of the
brotherhood, unity and strategic partnership of Azerbaijan and
Türkiye that have attained their summit having been guided by the
'one nation – two states' principle," said in the letter.
"The cooperation between Milli Majlis and GNAT will continue
evolving and broadening further thanks to combined efforts,"
Gafarova underlined.
"I wish the dear people of Türkiye everlasting well-being and
prosperity," Speaker Sahiba Gafarova concluded.
MENAFN29102023000195011045ID1107324567
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.