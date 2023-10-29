Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Congratulates Her Turkish Counterpart On Republic Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has sent a congratulatory letter to Speaker of the Great National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) Numan Kurtulmus on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

On behalf of the Azerbaijani MPs, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova extended her congratulations to Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, as well as the GNAT Members and the brotherly people of Türkiye, Azernews reports.

"The declaration by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye at the GNAT on 29 October 1923 set in motion a new and glorious period of modern Turkish history. The brotherly Türkiye has secured comprehensive growth in the political, economic, technological and other fields over the past years to emerge as a powerful state actively involved in global processes. Also, the realisation of the Türkiye at 100 vision will bring the country yet greater successes and victories," Sahiba Gafarova noted.

"We are extremely glad of the exemplary nature of the brotherhood, unity and strategic partnership of Azerbaijan and Türkiye that have attained their summit having been guided by the 'one nation – two states' principle," said in the letter.

"The cooperation between Milli Majlis and GNAT will continue evolving and broadening further thanks to combined efforts," Gafarova underlined.

"I wish the dear people of Türkiye everlasting well-being and prosperity," Speaker Sahiba Gafarova concluded.