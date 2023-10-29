Iran issues warning to US over ‘new fronts’ in Middle East

(MENAFN) In a stark message to the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has cautioned that the United States could face severe repercussions in the Middle East if it persists in its support for Israel. This warning comes amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas, coupled with recent American strikes on military installations in the region purportedly used by Tehran's forces.



During an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday, Minister Amir-Abdollahian criticized Washington for its unequivocal backing of Israel, despite advising others to exercise restraint. He emphasized that this stance from the United States could lead to a situation spiraling out of control in the region, particularly in the midst of the continuing bloodshed in Gaza.



Amir-Abdollahian posed a pivotal question to the American side, asking if it truly sought to escalate and intensify the conflict. He also denied allegations that Iran had issued directives to militant groups in Iraq and Syria to target the United States, asserting that these groups were acting independently and not under Iranian orders.



In a significant development, the Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that it had conducted airstrikes on two facilities in eastern Syria, which were purportedly utilized by Iran's elite military branch, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and associated groups. United States President Joe Biden later clarified that the operation was a response to recurrent attacks on United States forces in the region.



Addressing the Hamas-Israel conflict, Amir-Abdollahian cautioned that if West Jerusalem were to launch a ground invasion into Gaza, it would inevitably lead to the opening of new fronts. He underscored that this would place Israel in an unprecedented situation, potentially leading to regrettable consequences. The foreign minister emphasized that at this juncture, any front could potentially be opened up, signifying the unpredictability of the situation.



