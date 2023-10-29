Kuwait Amir Condoles With Chinese Pres. Over Demise Of Former Premier

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences Sunday to the People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping on the demise of former Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang. (end) aa

