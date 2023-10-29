Kuwait Crown Prince Receptions

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince received First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Further, His Highness received Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end) aa

