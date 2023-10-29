KRCS Hails ICRC Efforts In Delivering Humanitarian Aid To Needy People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29, (KUNA)-- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Chief Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer hailed on Sunday the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) efforts in delivering humanitarian aid to those who are in need.

In a statement to KUNA, after meeting ICRC Head of Regional Delegation for the GCC countries, Mamadou Sow, Al-Sayer asserted KRCS interest in areas of cooperation and coordination with international humanitarian organizations, especially the International Committee of the Red Cross, for the benefit of humanity.

The statement added that the two officials discussed the close cooperation between the two sides and their future prospects, in addition to discussing frameworks for strengthening international humanitarian work and supporting joint activities in response to humanitarian crises and disasters in the region.

Al-Sayer provided a detailed explanation of Kuwait's efforts to support the people in the Gaza Strip against the Israeli aggression attacks, which require international intervention and humanitarian organizations to stop them and open the crossings to deliver humanitarian aid.

On his part Sow, presented a review of the efforts taken by the ICRC within the framework of the planned immediate humanitarian response and the urgent needs of the people of the Gaza Strip.

He praised the cooperation and response that distinguished KRCS's efforts within the framework of interaction within the humanitarian work system to improve the conditions of those affected by disasters and crises, especially at the level of Middle Eastern countries.

Sow also stated that the KRCS is considered one of the most important partners of the ICRC, calling for more cooperation and coordination with the Committee in many countries suffering from difficult humanitarian conditions.(end)

