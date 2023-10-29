Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Bahrain King

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifah on the demise of Sheikhah Nora bint Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifah. In the cable, His Highness prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon her soul. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.