Saudi Arabia issues warning to US regarding catastrophic consequences

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Saudi Arabia has conveyed its serious apprehensions to United States officials regarding Israel's anticipated ground assault on Gaza, cautioning that such an incursion could lead to "catastrophic" repercussions for the entire Middle East, as reported by the New York Times. According to Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to Riyadh last week, the Crown Prince emphasized that an Israeli invasion of Gaza would be immensely detrimental to the broader region. Blumenthal noted that the Saudi leadership expressed hope that a ground operation could be averted, citing concerns for stability and the potential loss of life.



Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, also part of the US delegation, added that the Crown Prince sought to prevent the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, aiming to forestall a prolonged and more intense crisis. The concerns raised by Saudi Arabia were further relayed directly to United States President Joe Biden during a conversation between the two leaders.



Bin Salman stressed the imperative of avoiding a situation that could jeopardize the security and stability of the region. He went on to advocate for a "fair and comprehensive peace" that safeguards the legitimate rights of Palestinians, and urged Israel to lift what he referred to as the "siege" on Gaza.



In response to a deadly Hamas attack earlier this month, the White House has shown robust support for Israel and has taken steps to address the escalating tensions, including deploying military assets across the Middle East. United States officials have asserted that these actions are aimed at discouraging external involvement in the Gaza conflict, frequently pointing to Iran and affiliated militia groups in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon as potential actors. As the situation continues to unfold, the international community closely observes how Saudi Arabia's warnings and the heightened United States presence will impact the evolving dynamics in the troubled region.



