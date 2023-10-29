Fayez Receives Integrity Commission's 2022 Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) -Senate President, Faisal Fayez, on Sunday received the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission's (IACC) report for 2022, which featured its achievements and recommendations related to strengthening its role and developing its work, to preserve public money, and fight financial and administrative abuses.Receiving the report from IACC Chairman Muhannad Hijazi, Fayez said the Senate is "keen" to cooperate with the commission and examine any proposals related to related legislation aimed to advance IACC's role, indicating that the report will be studied by the Upper House's relevant committees.Additionally, Fayez lauded the IACC's role in seeking to consolidate and enhance integrity and justice values and confront various forms of corruption, stressing the Senate's future support to all its efforts to remove legislative obstacles that impede its operations.Meanwhile, Hijazi highlighted IACC's work and achievements in protecting public funds and combating financial and administrative corruption.He also noted that financial corruption has decreased by 55%, according to the 2022 report, due to IACC's awareness efforts about integrity and transparency standards.