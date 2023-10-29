UN Human Rights Commissioner: No Place Safe In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) - The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said that there is no place safe in Gaza, expressing his concern for his colleagues and for all civilians in Gaza.He explained in a statement issued in Geneva on Saturday that the bombing and ground operations carried out by Israeli forces in Gaza yesterday were the most intense so far, which brought this terrible crisis to new, unprecedented levels of violence and suffering.