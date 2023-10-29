Colombo, Cairo, Manila Among Busiest Destinations At Hamad International Airport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Some of the busiest destinations contributing to Hamad International Airport's success in the third quarter of 2023 included well-established hubs such as Heathrow, Bangkok, Colombo, Cairo and Manila.

The airport in a press statement also said that it experienced substantial growth in destinations including Guangzhou and Hangzhou in China, Al Qassem in Saudi Arabia, Gatwick in the United Kingdom and Denpasar Bali in Indonesia.



Mouse embryos grown in space for first time: Japan researchers

Qatar expresses deep concern over Israeli ground incursion into Gaza Strip

Gaza 'civil order starting to break down' as food stores ransacked: UN Qatar National Library lines up events to mark Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture

Read Also

Meanwhile a substantial 26.84% increase in passenger traffic was reported at Hamad International Airport compared to the same period last year. This achievement builds upon a display of consistent growth, with a 44.5% increase in Q1 and a 24% increase in Q2.

During Q3, Hamad International Airport welcomed a total of 12,706,475 passengers – with 4,305,391 passengers in July; 4,398,427 passengers in August; and 4,002,657 passengers in September.

The airport's skies also bustled with activity as it reported 67,285 aircraft movements within this period, which is a 24.48% increase compared to the previous year. It had 22,598 aircraft movements in the month of July, 22,909 in August and 21,778 in September.

Cargo operations at Hamad International Airport also saw significant growth in the third quarter, with 3.38% increase – amounting to a total of 590,725 tons of cargo. These numbers underscore the airport's significance in the global logistics chain. It handled 194,268 tons of cargo in July, 195,773 tons in August and 200,683 tons in September.

The Qatar's airport's commitment to expansion is apparent in the introduction of new and resumed destinations. Lyon and Toulouse in France are the latest additions to the facility's extensive list of connections. Additionally, flights to Birmingham, Chengdu and Chongqing have been resumed. The airport has also maintained successful airline partnerships in Q3 with a total of 38 airlines operating.