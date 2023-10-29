US Involvement escalates in Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Ali Barakeh, a senior member of Hamas, expressed astonishment at the extent of the United States' response to the recent violence in Gaza. Barakeh, based in Lebanon as part of Hamas' political leadership, stated that while they anticipated an Israeli response, they did not foresee such a significant involvement from the United States. This revelation comes in light of the deployment of thousands of troops and two aircraft carriers to the region by Washington following Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on October 7.



The United States' show of force in the Middle East has been pronounced, with the dispatch of two aircraft carrier strike groups to the Mediterranean and an amphibious assault ship carrying 2,000 sailors and marines. American officials have clarified that these moves were primarily intended to deter external actors from becoming embroiled in the Gaza conflict.



Notably, the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it had conducted airstrikes on two facilities in eastern Syria, which were alleged to be utilized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and associated groups. The operation was justified on grounds of "self-defense" following a series of rocket attacks on United States troops. Although this mission highlights an escalation in United States military action in the region, officials have emphasized that it is distinct from the hostilities with Hamas.



The unexpected deepening of United States involvement in the Gaza conflict has introduced a new dimension to the situation, leaving Hamas recalibrating its strategy. As the conflict continues to evolve, the international community watches closely to discern how this increased American presence will shape the dynamics on the ground in the troubled region.



