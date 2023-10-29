US households deal with effect of rapidly rising prices

(MENAFN) Government data reveals that U.S. households are grappling with the impact of rapidly rising prices across various goods and services, including everyday essentials such as biscuits and rent, further exacerbating inflationary pressures. However, one significant expense has provided a welcome respite in recent weeks: gasoline.



The national average gasoline price has witnessed a notable decrease, plummeting approximately 35 cents per gallon from its 2023 peak in mid-September, settling at the current level of USD3.52, as reported by AAA. This reduction equates to over a 9 percent decline over the past month. Some states, such as Georgia and Mississippi, known for having the lowest gas prices, have seen their average per-gallon prices dip below USD3, with expectations that more states will follow suit in the coming days, according to Andrew Gross, an AAA spokesperson. Regions like Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and South Carolina are experiencing even more affordable gas prices, averaging below USD3.10 per gallon, based on AAA data.



Conversely, in California, which typically bears the highest gas prices in the nation, the average per-gallon cost has dropped by a substantial 57 cents over the last month but remains relatively high at around USD5.30, according to AAA.



The primary driver behind this decline in gas prices is the significant reduction in the cost of crude oil, the fundamental commodity that refineries convert into gasoline. Severin Borenstein, an energy industry expert and professor at the University of California, Berkeley, highlights that the price of Brent crude oil, a critical industry benchmark, has fallen by nearly 9 percent over the past month.



Borenstein further explains that this drop in gas prices can be attributed to a recent decrease in crude oil costs. In addition, declining demand for gasoline has contributed to this trend as the busy summer travel season transitions into a more subdued autumn period, applying downward pressure on prices.



Moreover, gasoline consumption has fallen below the typical levels observed during the fall season. This can be attributed to several factors, including the persistence of relatively high gasoline prices and elevated inflation, which are eroding disposable income, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), a government agency that monitors energy-related trends and data.

