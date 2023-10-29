US declares project to enhance main nuclear gravity bomb

(MENAFN) The United States Department of Defense has revealed plans to modernize its primary nuclear gravity bomb, the B61-13. The initiative, led by the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) within the Department of Energy, awaits approval and funding from Congress.



Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, John Plumb, emphasized that the upgrade is a prudent measure to address the challenges posed by a rapidly changing security environment. Plumb clarified that while the B61-13 offers increased flexibility, its production will not raise the total number of weapons in the nation's nuclear arsenal.



This decision, as outlined by Plumb, is a response to the evolving threat landscape and not tied to any specific current event. The move aligns with the comprehensive 2022 Nuclear Posture Review, reflecting a continuous evaluation of the nation's security requirements.



The B61-13 project will leverage the existing production capabilities supporting the B61-12, combining its advanced safety, security, and precision features with the significantly higher yield characteristic of the B61-7 model. While the B61-12 serves as a tactical weapon with a yield range of 0.3 to 50 kilotons, the B61-7 is a strategic bomb with a capacity of up to 340 kilotons.



Experts suggest that the new variant may ultimately replace a portion of the B61-7s, as well as the retiring B83 model.



