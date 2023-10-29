Biden skips ballot in New Hampshire

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden won't appear on the ballot in New Hampshire, the first primary election of the 2024 cycle. However, local Democrats are determined to find a way, albeit a challenging one, for the incumbent president to secure their contest. Without support from their national or state parties, individual Democrats in the Granite State are spearheading write-in campaigns to encourage residents to vote for Biden.



This undertaking is not without reluctance. After a prolonged standoff with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) over compliance with calendar guidelines, Biden's campaign sent a letter to New Hampshire Democrats, confirming that the president would not participate in their primary. This dealt another blow to the state's prominence in the early nominating process. The letter emphasized that the president, as a Democratic candidate, is obliged to adhere to the Delegate Selection Rules for the 2024 Democratic National Convention but expressed his anticipation of being on New Hampshire's general election ballot.



The dissatisfaction among some New Hampshire Democrats began when the DNC approved a 2024 early nominating schedule in February, commencing with South Carolina and positioning New Hampshire to vote concurrently with Nevada as the second primary state. New Hampshire Democrats believe these changes violate state law, which mandates that they be the first primary state in the nation.



Kathy Sullivan, the former chairwoman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, has been at the forefront of the campaign to organize write-in efforts. She explained that these efforts are driven by local Democrats' frustrations and have no affiliation with the DNC or the Biden campaign.

