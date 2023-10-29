Mike Pence withdraws from Republican presidential nomination

(MENAFN) Former Vice President Mike Pence has officially withdrawn from the race for the Republican presidential nomination, bringing an end to his campaign for the White House. Pence made the announcement during his address at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual gathering in Las Vegas, where he acknowledged the difficulties he had faced in fundraising and gaining traction in the polls. He stated, "It’s become clear to me: This is not my time," and went on to express his decision to suspend his presidential campaign effective immediately.



The news of Pence's withdrawal from the race comes as a significant development in the Republican primary, making him the first major candidate to exit the race. His campaign struggled to establish a substantial base of support, which is particularly noteworthy given his status as a former vice president, typically considered a formidable contender in any primary. However, the political landscape has been significantly reshaped by Donald Trump, Pence's former boss and now political rival, demonstrating the transformation of the Republican Party.



Pence chose the Republican Jewish Coalition's event in Las Vegas to make this pivotal announcement, as it provided him with the opportunity to voice his continued support for Israel and to present a final argument as a candidate. He highlighted his concerns about the isolationist and populist trends that have gained prominence within the Republican Party, suggesting that they pose a threat to its future and empower the nation's adversaries.



By ending his campaign more than two months before the Iowa caucuses, Pence has avoided accumulating further financial debts and the potential embarrassment of failing to qualify for the third Republican primary debate scheduled for November 8 in Miami. This decision is particularly notable because Pence had been a steadfast and loyal supporter of Donald Trump during their time in office, even though he faced criticism from Trump and some of Trump's supporters when he refused to endorse Trump's baseless claims about overturning the results of the 2020 election. Pence's withdrawal from the race signifies the impact of the divisions within the Republican Party and the unique challenges that candidates face in the current political landscape.

