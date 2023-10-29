Four Police Officers Injured In Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, four police officers were injured as a result of Russian shelling yesterday.

“Over the past day, the Russians shelled Chasiv Yar, Siversk and Kurdiumivka. The invaders fired artillery at the front-line Siversk. One of the shells exploded near a police crew. Four police officers from an investigation-operational group were injured. A car was damaged. The condition of law enforcement officers is satisfactory, they are treated on an outpatient basis,” the press service of the Donetsk Region Department of the National Police reports .

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, the Russians launched seven missile strikes, 24 airstrikes, 30 MLRS attacks over the past day. Civilians were killed and injured.