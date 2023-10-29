Ukraine Has Already Exported More Than 8.7M Tonnes Of Grain, Legumes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the 2023/2024 marketing year (from July 1 to October 27, 2023), Ukraine exported 8.721 million tonnes of grain and legumes.

“In the current marketing year, Ukraine has already exported 4.399 million tonnes of wheat, 669 thousand tonnes of barley, 0.9 thousand tonnes of rye and 3.531 million tonnes of maize,” the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine informs.

For comparison, from July 1 to October 28, 2022/2023 MY, Ukraine exported 12.344 million tonnes of grain and legumes, including 4.679 million tonnes of wheat, 1.046 million tonnes of barley, 6.2 thousand tonnes of rye, and 6.574 million tonnes of maize.

On October 1-27, 2023, Ukraine exported 1.968 million tonnes of grain and legumes (on October 1-28, 2022 – 3.652 million tonnes), including 1.065 million tonnes of wheat (in October last year – 1.638 million tonnes), 47 thousand tonnes of barley (272 thousand tonnes), 0.1 thousand tonnes of rye (1.9 thousand tonnes) and 846 thousand tonnes of maize (1.73 million tonnes).

In 2023/2024 MY, Ukraine exported 41.8 thousand tonnes of flour (from July 1 to October 28, 2022/2023 MY, Ukraine exported 34.9 thousand tonnes).

As reported, in the 2022/2023 marketing year (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023), Ukraine exported almost 49 million tonnes of grain and legumes.