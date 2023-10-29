One Russian Missile Carrier Spotted In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Stormy weather has forced Russian invaders to reduce their naval group in the Black Sea to the minimum.

The relevant statement was made by Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

At the moment, two Russian warships are remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea. One of them is a submarine, which may carry up to four Kalibr-type cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian military emphasized that the mine threat is also increasing due to stormy weather in the sea. They called on civilians to stay away from the shore, as naval mines have an explosion range of up to 200 meters.