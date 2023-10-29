Ukrainian Forces Continue Offensive Operation In Melitopol Sector General Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction.

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched seven air strikes and 759 artillery strikes. Fifty-one combat engagements occurred.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units completed 1,217 fire missions. The enemy's total losses reached 489 troops. Thirteen Russian invaders were taken prisoner.

Additionally, Ukrainian warriors destroyed 25 enemy military equipment units, namely eight tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, 10 unmanned aerial vehicles, four motor vehicles, as well as five ammunition depots.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and October 29, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 299,080 troops.