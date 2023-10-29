Azerbaijan's Trade Turnover With CIS Countries Increased

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's trade turnover with CIS countries has increases by
13 percent.
In January-September 2023, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and
the CIS countries made up $4,735,125,000, which is up 12.5 percent
from the previous year, Azernews reports citing
the State Customs Committee.
The trade turnover with the CIS countries constituted 32.6
percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover,
The trade turnover with Russia is $3,133,541,000 (+23.5%),
Turkmenistan - $678,373,000 (+2.2 times), Kazakhstan - $269,039,000
(-35.5%), Ukraine - $247,078,000 (-52.7%), Belarus - $238,763,000
(-12.6%), Uzbekistan - $120,294,000 (-8.2%), Kyrgyzstan -
$35,329,000 (+5.8 times), Moldova - $8,169,000 (-41.7%), and
Tajikistan - $4,534,000 (+15%).
