KABFA's Chairman, Austrian Chancellor Underscore Significance Of Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- The Chairman of Kuwait-Austria Business Friendship Trade Association (KABFA) Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah spoke about the importance of bilateral relationship between both sides as two allied countries, stressing the strength of the ties that have been secured in several ways in trade exchange and business.

Sheikh Mubarak congratulated Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer on his country's National Day, during his participation in the ceremony of the Austrian embassy held in Kuwait on this occasion, as well as congratulated the Austrian Ambassador to Kuwait Marian Warba and the embassy staff.

He underlined the importance of the business sector and its contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between both countries, commending all the efforts that achieve both countries' pursuit of further cooperation in the trade field to reflect the strength of the relations between both governments.

Sheikh Mubarak said during his presence at the ceremony that the Kuwaiti capital is looking for an enticing environment in which development opportunities and security are available, which is already achieved in Austria.

Sheikh Mubarak thanked the political leadership of Austria for its honorable positions with Kuwait. (end)

