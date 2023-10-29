Gaza strip witnesses restoration of internet connectivity

(MENAFN) After nearly two days of severed internet access due to heavy Israeli bombardment, the Gaza Strip is now witnessing the restoration of its internet connectivity. Netblocks, a global network monitoring company, provided an update through their social media channel, X (formerly Twitter), stating that real-time network data indicates that internet services are being reinstated in Gaza. This development is significant, offering a ray of hope amid the turmoil.



An AFP correspondent located in Gaza City also confirmed the return of internet access, which enables them to establish communication with individuals residing in the southern part of Gaza. This marks a crucial step toward re-establishing lines of communication and information flow within the region.



The disruption of internet and phone access had been prompted by a wave of intense Israeli airstrikes, initiated in response to a Hamas attack that resulted in the tragic loss of 1,400 lives. As these military operations continue to unfold, Gaza has witnessed a staggering toll, with the health ministry reporting that the conflict has claimed the lives of over 8,000 individuals, tragically including a substantial number of children.



During the period when internet and phone access were cut off, essential emergency services, particularly ambulance operations, were severely impeded. The Palestinian Red Crescent, a humanitarian organization that provides crucial medical assistance, highlighted the detrimental consequences of the communications blackout on their ability to respond promptly and effectively to emergency situations in the region. The restoration of internet access serves as a lifeline for residents, facilitating their ability to communicate, coordinate, and seek assistance in these dire circumstances.

