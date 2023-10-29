Dozens Of Palestinians Massacred In Ongoing Israeli Bombing Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation aircraft continue to bomb residential neighborhoods from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip for the 23rd day in a row, causing more casualties, including deaths and injuries, and demolishing homes to the ground.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported Sunday that 18 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in a bombing by Israeli warplanes on two houses in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes bombed a house in Nuseirat in central Gaza belonging to the Nofal family, killing five children, with several more sustaining injuries ranging from moderate to severe, WAFA correspondent said.

Israeli warplanes targeted a house in Khan Yunis city, south of the Gaza Strip, belonging to the Tammous family, leading to the death of 13 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom were children, WAFA explained.

Dozens of citizens were killed and multiple others were injured in Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza, while dozens of victims remain under the rubble of homes, sources in Gaza reported.

Meanwhile, telecommunications and internet services have partially resumed in Gaza after more than 30 hours of a complete outage of these services as a result of the Israeli aggression, the Palestinian Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology said.

This development is a result of the collective efforts and diplomatic initiatives at the regional and international levels, alongside intense efforts with Arab countries, particularly Egypt and Jordan, as well as the Arab League, it mentioned.

The ministry stressed the vital role of local, Arab, and international media, as well as the movements initiated by thousands of activists and social media users within the past few hours, where these efforts have been aimed at exerting pressure on the Israeli occupation and international bodies to restore services to Gaza, it stated. (end)

