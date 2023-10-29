Israeli Forces Threaten To Bomb Al-Quds Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- In a disturbing development, the Israeli occupation forces early Sunday issued fresh threats to bomb Al-Quds Hospital, a facility operated by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, situated in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in southwest Gaza City.
In a statement, Bashar Murad, the hospital director, expressed grave concern as he revealed, "We have just received highly alarming threats from Israeli forces, demanding the immediate evacuation of Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip, as they intend to carry out airstrikes on the premises."
It is worth mentioning that Al-Quds Hospital accommodates over 400 patients and approximately 12,000 displaced civilians who sought refuge in the hospital as a safe haven, in addition to the Palestinian medical staff.
