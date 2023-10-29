Apple gears up for second fall event of 2023

(MENAFN) Apple is gearing up for its second fall event of the year, following the recent launch of its new iPhone lineup. The tech giant made the announcement via a post on its social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, urging fans to prepare for a "thrilling evening." According to multiple media reports, the California-based technology company is poised to unveil new MacBook Pro and iMac models at the event, which is scheduled for Monday at 5pm Pacific Time (4am UAE Time).



This event is especially significant as it coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Mac, marking a major milestone in the history of Apple's computing products. However, in response to the ongoing global health situation, it has been reported that this event will be conducted as an online-only affair, with no in-person attendance.



Apple's choice to host this event online aligns with the company's ongoing approach to virtual product launches, which it has adopted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This format allows Apple to reach a global audience while adhering to safety measures.



With a new MacBook Pro and iMac launch on the horizon, Apple enthusiasts and tech aficionados are eager to see what innovations and features the company has in store for its loyal customer base. Apple's events typically generate immense anticipation and excitement, and this one is no exception, as the company continues to push the boundaries of technology and design in its product offerings.

