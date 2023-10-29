IATA survey says biometrics, off-airport services gain popularity among global travelers

(MENAFN) The 2023 Global Passenger Survey (GPS), recently released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), reveals a significant shift in passenger preferences as worldwide travelers increasingly embrace biometric technologies and off-airport services. The IATA represents approximately 300 airlines, covering 83 percent of global air traffic, and the survey collected insights from 8,000 respondents across more than 200 countries.



One notable development in the realm of biometrics and seamless travel experiences is occurring in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). At Dubai International Airport's Terminal 3, residents can now breeze through passport control within seconds, courtesy of enhanced smart gates equipped with facial recognition technology. This advancement, reported by Khaleej Times, signifies that five updated smart gates in Terminal 3 enable passengers to efficiently complete immigration procedures by utilizing their optical and facial prints.



However, it is important to note that the majority of contactless smart gates at Dubai airport terminals still require the scanning of passengers' passports during both arrivals and departures. Officials from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai have confirmed plans to extend facial recognition technology to DXB Terminals 1 and 2 shortly.



The GPS findings reflect the changing landscape of passenger preferences, with Nick Careen, Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety, and Security at IATA, emphasizing that travelers are eager to spend less time on cumbersome processes and navigate airports swiftly. A key trend revealed is the preference to complete various pre-departure tasks off-site and arrive at the airport fully prepared for the journey. Moreover, travelers are increasingly willing to adopt biometric data to streamline these off-airport processes, enhancing convenience.



Careen emphasized that passengers' willingness to use biometric data underscores the need for collaboration across the travel industry and with governments to implement secure technology effectively. He noted that IATA's One ID initiative plays a pivotal role in this transformation, allowing passengers to obtain all necessary pre-travel authorizations directly from governments before embarking on their trips. This "OK to Fly" status, shared with the airline, enables travelers to bypass on-airport document verifications and enjoy a more expedited travel process.

