Amir Receives Ambassador Of Tanzania

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Sunday with Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania to Qatar HE Mahadhi Juma Maalim, who called on HH the Amir to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

HH the Amir wished HE the Tanzanian Ambassador success in his future assignments, and for the relations between Qatar and Tanzania more progress and development.

HE the Ambassador extended thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir and the State officials for the cooperation accorded to him, which contributed to the success of his tour of duty in the country.