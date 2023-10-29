Israel Arrests 1,590 Palestinians In West Bank Since Oct.7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- Israel has arrested over 1,590 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7, according to a joint statement by the Prisoners' Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club issued Sunday.Arrests were made through various means, including home raids, military checkpoints, and voluntary surrender under duress of holding family members hostage.The arrests were made across the cities of Nablus, Jenin, Jerusalem, Hebron, Qalqilya, Tubas, Salfit, and Tulkarm.The raids and arrests were accompanied by systematic acts of abuse against detainees and their families, in addition to constant threats, collective punishments, sabotage operations that affected Palestinian homes, and the targeting of several members of the same family.Earlier on Sunday, Israeli forces arrested 35 Palestinians in the West Bank, including one woman, as part of ongoing arrest campaigns and mass revenge operations against Palestinians since October 7th.