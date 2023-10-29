Jordanian Cosmetic Industry Showcases Expertise In Dubai Expo

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- In a significant step forward for Jordan's cosmetic industry, specialized Jordanian companies are gearing up to present their expertise in Dead Sea products and cosmetics at an international beauty expo set to begin in Dubai on Monday.The endeavor is organized by the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA), with technical support from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded Business Growth Project.In a statement on Sunday, JEA President Ahmad Khudari underscored the importance of this participation, as it represents the first time Jordanian industries have ventured into an event of this caliber, noting that the primary objective is to diversify and augment national exports, particularly in the field of cosmetics.Khudari stressed that the coordinated presence of local companies at this expo aligns with a broader strategy aimed at empowering Jordanian businesses to showcase their products and explore international markets.He also highlighted the pivotal role of Jordan's burgeoning cosmetics manufacturing sector, with a particular focus on products harnessing the therapeutic properties of the Dead Sea, emphasizing that this expo serves as a platform for Jordanian companies to remain at the forefront of industry developments, exchange knowledge, and establish new collaborations and trade agreements.Remarkably, products originating from the Dead Sea have proven their competitiveness in international export markets due to their high quality and competitive pricing.