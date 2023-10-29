Israeli Airstrikes Claim Lives, Injure Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- Twelve Palestinians lost their lives and numerous others sustained injuries as a result of a series of airstrikes by Israeli forces on multiple residential locations in Gaza. The incident unfolded as Israeli military aircraft targeted various areas within the Gaza Strip on Sunday.Palestinian sources have confirmed that two individuals lost their lives when Israeli forces aimed at a motorcycle in the northern Al-Fakhoura region."In the Zaytoun neighborhood in southeast Gaza, five Palestinians, including three children, were tragically martyred," the sources added, noting that the airstrikes were directed at multiple homes in this residential area.Further north, in the Jabalia refugee camp, two more Palestinians were martyred, and several others were wounded due to the heavy shelling conducted by the Israeli forces on residential structures.Moreover, an Israeli airstrike led to the loss of a woman and two children in the Thirtieth Street. The aftermath of the attack left several civilians trapped beneath the rubble, as rescue efforts struggled to cope with the scale of the disaster.