               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) Expresses Sympathy With Egypt Over Multi-Car Collisions


10/29/2023 5:22:08 AM

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain expresses sympathy and solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt over the victims of a collision between a bus and a number of cars on the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.

The Ministry offers its sincere condolences to the Egyptian government and people, and to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the ones injured.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

MENAFN29102023002747001784ID1107324386

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search