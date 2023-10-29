Ministry Of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) Expresses Sympathy With Egypt Over Multi-Car Collisions

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain expresses sympathy and solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt over the victims of a collision between a bus and a number of cars on the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.
The Ministry offers its sincere condolences to the Egyptian government and people, and to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the ones injured.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
MENAFN29102023002747001784ID1107324386
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.