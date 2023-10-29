Ministry Of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) Expresses Sympathy With Egypt Over Multi-Car Collisions

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain expresses sympathy and solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt over the victims of a collision between a bus and a number of cars on the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.

The Ministry offers its sincere condolences to the Egyptian government and people, and to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the ones injured.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.