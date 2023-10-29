               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Arrives In China On Working Visit


10/29/2023 5:18:33 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a working visit to the People's Republic of China to participate in the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, the Minister of Defense is scheduled to meet with the military leadership of China, as well as visit several Chinese companies of the military-industrial complex of the country.

At the upcoming meetings, it is planned to discuss the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical and other spheres, as well as several issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN29102023000187011040ID1107324383

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search