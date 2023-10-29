Azerbaijani Defense Minister Arrives In China On Working Visit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a working visit to the People's Republic of China to participate in the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, the Minister of Defense is scheduled to meet with the military leadership of China, as well as visit several Chinese companies of the military-industrial complex of the country.

At the upcoming meetings, it is planned to discuss the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical and other spheres, as well as several issues of mutual interest.