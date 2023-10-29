Azerbaijani Defense Minister Arrives In China On Working Visit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Minister of
Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir
Hasanov is on a working visit to the People's Republic of China to
participate in the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, Trend reports referring
to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
As part of the visit, the Minister of Defense is scheduled to
meet with the military leadership of China, as well as visit
several Chinese companies of the military-industrial complex of the
country.
At the upcoming meetings, it is planned to discuss the prospects
for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the
military, military-technical and other spheres, as well as several
issues of mutual interest.
