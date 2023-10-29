Turkish President Congratulates His Fellow Citizens On Occasion Of Republic Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Türkiye, Trend reports.

On the occasion of the significant date, the head of state published a corresponding appeal on X.

"I invite all our brothers and sisters in 81 provinces of Türkiye, as well as all our compatriots living abroad, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of our republic and share this day of pride by decorating houses, shops and cars with Turkish flags. Let the sky and the earth be covered with our flags," the publication said.