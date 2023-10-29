Turkish President Congratulates His Fellow Citizens On Occasion Of Republic Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the citizens of the country on
the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of
Türkiye, Trend reports.
On the occasion of the significant date, the head of state
published a corresponding appeal on X.
"I invite all our brothers and sisters in 81 provinces of
Türkiye, as well as all our compatriots living abroad, to celebrate
the 100th anniversary of our republic and share this day of pride
by decorating houses, shops and cars with Turkish flags. Let the
sky and the earth be covered with our flags," the publication
said.
