               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish President Congratulates His Fellow Citizens On Occasion Of Republic Day


10/29/2023 5:18:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Türkiye, Trend reports.

On the occasion of the significant date, the head of state published a corresponding appeal on X.

"I invite all our brothers and sisters in 81 provinces of Türkiye, as well as all our compatriots living abroad, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of our republic and share this day of pride by decorating houses, shops and cars with Turkish flags. Let the sky and the earth be covered with our flags," the publication said.

MENAFN29102023000187011040ID1107324381

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search