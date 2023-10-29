Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 299,080

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to October 29, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 299,080 Russian military personnel, including 660 soldiers over the past day.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

Moreover, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 5,175 (+8 over the past day) enemy tanks, 9,758 (+9) armored fighting vehicles, 7,188 (+8) artillery systems, 834 MLRS, 558 air defense systems, 320 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,399 operational-tactical UAVs, 1,544 (+3) cruise missiles, 20 ships/boats, 1 submarine, 9,532 (+8) vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,012 (+1) special equipment units.

Data are being updated.

As reported, over the past day, the Air Force launched five strikes on enemy manpower and equipment clusters. Also, the air defense forces intercepted three Iskander-K land-based cruise missiles. Missile forces hit an enemy cluster and a number of artillery systems.