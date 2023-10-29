Six Houses Damaged In Shelling Of Dnipropetrovsk Region Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian strikes damaged six houses in Nikopol community, Dnipropetrovsk region.
"Four strikes overnight. The Russians pummeled Nikopol district with heavy artillery. Six houses were struck in the district center. An administrative building and a private enterprise were damaged," Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak posted on Facebook .
As noted, enemy shells also slammed into Myrove community. The territory is being examined. Nobody was injured.
As reported, the air defense forces destroyed all five Shahed drones launched by the Russians last night.
