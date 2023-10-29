Enemy Drops 28 Guided Aerial Bombs On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russians dropped 28 guided aerial bombs on populated settlements of Kherson region. The hits were recorded in Beryslav and Kherson districts.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 63 strikes, firing 301 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 16 shells at the city of Kherson. Twenty-eight KAB bombs were dropped on populated settlements of Kherson region. The hits were recorded in Beryslav and Kherson districts," Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin posted on Facebook .

As noted, the Russian military struck the residential areas of the region's populated settlements of the region, an educational institution in Beryslav. As a result of Russian aggression, five people were injured.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the press center of the Operational Command "South", said during the United News telethon that the enemy had dropped 32 guided aerial bombs on Kherson region in the past day.

"The enemy is trying to continue to put pressure from the air and actively used tactical aviation last night, continuing to drop guided aerial bombs. Over the past day, we counted 32 of them. They were dropped on the right-bank settlements along the water. Beryslav, Kamyanka, Kozatske, Vesele suffered, civilian infrastructure was destroyed, the private sector was under attack," she said.

According to Humeniuk, people were injured as a result of the airstrikes, but the exact information is not yet known, and there is no data on the killed.