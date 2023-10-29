Russian Army Launches 133 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched 133 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, hitting 20 towns and villages in the line of fire.

"133 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region – 20 towns and villages in the line of fire were hit. Russian military personnel launched four UAV attacks on Novodanylivka and Kamyanske, fired on Robotyne from a multiple-launch rocket system and hit Orikhiv with three aircraft shells. 125 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriyivka, Chervone, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Verkhnia Tersa, Stepove, Pyatykhatky, Kamyanske and other front-line settlements," the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration posted on Facebook .

Enemy drops 28 guided aerial bombs onon region

Enemy shells damaged three residential buildings. Civilians were not injured.

As reported, Russian strikes damaged six houses in Dnipropetrovsk region last night.