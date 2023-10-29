First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Occasion Of Türkiye's Republic Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva has congratulated Türkiye on the occasion of 29 October -
the Republic Day.
In a post on her official Instagram page the First
Vice-President said: "I sincerely congratulate the people of
Türkiye on the occasion of the Republic Day."
