               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Occasion Of Türkiye's Republic Day


10/29/2023 5:18:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Türkiye on the occasion of 29 October - the Republic Day.

In a post on her official Instagram page the First Vice-President said: "I sincerely congratulate the people of Türkiye on the occasion of the Republic Day."

MENAFN29102023000195011045ID1107324371

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search