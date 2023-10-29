Azerbaijani FM Congratulates Türkiye On Republic Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has
congratulated Turkiye on the occasion of the country's national
holiday - Republic Day.
In a post on his social media account, the Azerbaijani FM
said:
"Today marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the
fraternal Republic of Türkiye, which has a special role in the
region and the world. Dear Türkiye, happy October 29 - the Republic
Day! Wishing Türkiye continued development and growth within the
framework of the Century of Turkiye! One nation - two states," Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also shared a post on
its social media account on this remarkable day saying:
"Congratulations to the Republic of Türkiye, with whom we are
bound by the motto "One nation - two states", which is the basis of
our brotherhood, friendship and solidarity, on the occasion of its
100th anniversary, and we pay tribute to the bright memory of the
architect of this significant day - Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his
comrades-in-arms."

