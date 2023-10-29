Sixth Gaza Relief Aid Plane Departs Kuwait To Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- The sixth relied aid plane, filled with 40 tons of necessities and supplies, departed Kuwait on Sunday, heading to Egypt to provide assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip.

This initiative came in line with the Kuwaiti leadership's directives and reflected the people's solemn support to the Palestinian people.

Government and non-government entities as well as charities had coordinated their efforts to gather supplies and send much-needed relief aid.

Kuwaiti relief operations to help the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip were launched last Monday, carrying 150 tons so far of food, medicine and medical supplies, in addition to ambulances and intensive care units. (end)

